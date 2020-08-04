Minot City Council votes against term limits for elected officials

Should elected leaders in Minot have term limits? That was one topic presented at Monday’s city council meeting.

Before he stepped down as alderman in June, Shannon Straight asked council members to consider changing the ordinance to be similar to one in Fargo — which only allows a person to serve three terms.

Some council members voiced their concerns, like Lisa Olson. She said she would like to see more diversity, but thinks limiting terms would discourage women and minorities to run. She also says it takes away from the rights of voters.

“I think it would take away people’s choice. We have term limits and it’s left up to voters every two years, and if we take away that choice, I think we are making a mistake,” said Alderwoman Olson.

But there were some who disagreed with that. Newly elected Councilmember Tom Ross said that passing the motion would build trust with the community. He referenced a recent Facebook post that suggested the council is a group of “good ole boys” and says by allowing term limits, it would show voters that they aren’t just there to hold the position.

Alderman Ross added, “If term limits are passed, I would welcome someone who would want to step into my shoes at the end of my term. Not because I’m not doing a good job, but because they would want to continue the work that I did.”

The ordinance failed with a vote of 5-2.

