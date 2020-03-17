Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Minot City Council votes to extend state of emergency indefinitely

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Minot has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19, indefinitely.

Earlier this afternoon, City Manager Tom Barry signed a seven-day declaration that would allow funds to be released from the state and the federal government. As city manager, Barry can only allow the state of emergency to last seven days. The city manager explained exactly why this state of emergency was declared, and what it means.

“We wanted to follow suit and ensure that we could with this declaration become eligible for federal and state reimbursement for impacts associated from COVID-19 to our community. Whether it be lost time, equipment, materials, supplies or other sorts of things,” said Barry.

City Council then voted to extend the length of the declaration until they no longer see the need for it or Gov. Doug Burgum cancels the state of emergency for North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge