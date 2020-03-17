Minot City Council votes to extend state of emergency indefinitely

The City of Minot has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19, indefinitely.

Earlier this afternoon, City Manager Tom Barry signed a seven-day declaration that would allow funds to be released from the state and the federal government. As city manager, Barry can only allow the state of emergency to last seven days. The city manager explained exactly why this state of emergency was declared, and what it means.

“We wanted to follow suit and ensure that we could with this declaration become eligible for federal and state reimbursement for impacts associated from COVID-19 to our community. Whether it be lost time, equipment, materials, supplies or other sorts of things,” said Barry.

City Council then voted to extend the length of the declaration until they no longer see the need for it or Gov. Doug Burgum cancels the state of emergency for North Dakota.