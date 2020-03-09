Minot City Council votes to hire independent counsel to investigate possible hostile work environment

Allegations of a hostile work environment were the subject of a meeting of Minot’s City Council today.

The council voted in favor of bringing in an independent investigator to determine whether leaders in the City of Minot created an abusive workplace.

The decision comes a week after city documents were uncovered by local political blogger Rob Port.

Those forms, prepared by City Manager Tom Barry, were apparently given to several city employees, asking whether they ever spoke to the blogger or disparaged city leaders. The documents included threats of discipline or termination.

Now, the Minot City Council has decided to investigate whether those documents paint a picture of a hostile work environment.

Mayor Shaun Sipma pointed out that no formal HR complaints have been filed with the city — but one city employee spoke up to suggest that may be because of fear of retaliation.

“We have probably several city employees in this room — the reason they’re not going through the grievance process, is because of what can happen to them,” said Margie Zietz with the Planning Department. “What we see every day when we go to work.”

The motion approved by the City Council says the funding for the independent counsel will come from the City Attorney’s budget.