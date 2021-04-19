Minot City Council votes to implement new flag policy: No ceremonial flags will be flown in the future

After taking some heat last year about the decision to fly a pride flag at Minot’s City Hall, council members voted on Monday to implement a new flag policy.

It states that only the American flag, North Dakota State flag and City of Minot flag will be flown at the flag pole.

Ceremonial and organizational flags will no longer be flown.

Council President Lisa Olson, who supported flying the Juneteenth flag two years ago and the flags since then, shared why she decided to support the new policy.

“My fear is that we’re going to go down a slippery slope and it’s going to be difficult to determine as a council what flags should be flown. I think there’s going to be division when we start having these discussions and I don’t want to create that situation,” Olson said.

Council members are urging the community to create a community flag pole where these ceremonial and organizational flags can fly.