Minot City Council votes to keep traffic light temporarily

A traffic light showdown in the Magic City. A stoplight at the intersection of 31st Ave. SW and 10th St SW in Minot was recommended for removal by a traffic engineer.

It was installed in 2006 for a construction project.

A study was conducted by the traffic engineers to find out how many people pass through the intersection.

At one point, more than 700 cars passed through in one hour, but there aren’t enough passing through for a traffic light to be permanently installed.

A construction project is planned there for next spring.

It’s expensive and difficult to find spare parts for this type of traffic signal.

At Monday’s meeting, council members agreed to keep it up.

“Just driving through there and listening to people who live there and have daily familiarity with that intersection,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot Alderman. “I’m just not comfortable pulling it out yet. And I know that the fates may decide this for us when the controller stops working.”

The city engineer says a new traffic light is around $250,000.