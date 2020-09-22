Minot City Council votes to limit flag-raising, after controversy over pride flag being flown

After much controversy surrounding the raising of the LGBTQ+ flag in Minot, the issue was brought up once again at Monday’s city council meeting.

This stems from a recent ceremony where a large rainbow flag was displayed in front of City Hall, larger than the American flag. At the last meeting, Mayor Shaun Sipma apologized, saying it was handled immediately.

Monday night, council members voted to limit flags that are flown at the City Hall building to just the American and North Dakota state flags.

“Things have seemed to escalate around the community a bit. I would say with the number of constituents on both sides of the issue, I would have no problem agreeing with the motion from Alderwoman Olson at this point,” said Sipma.

The motion passed with a vote of 5 to 2. Now, the city manager will develop a formal policy regarding flag raising

And, the NRA flag that was supposed to fly in front of City Hall this Friday will not be.