Minot City Council votes to postpone making a decision on relocating landfill until 2021

Minot City Council voted earlier tonight to postpone making a decision on relocating the landfill until July of 2021.

This has been an ongoing issue, in the city for more than two decades.

$350,000 is already allocated in the 2020 budget to try and find a new location for the landfill.

But, one Alderman said he did not feel comfortable making a decision right now, due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Were talking about a 15-20 year timeframe. I think just one year, it’s worth making that pause and I think again, I only would say it because I’ve argued repeatedly against kicking the can down the road. But, I think the circumstances now are so chaotic, are so volatile, that if we have a chance to pull back on something without hurting a project, or hurting our staff, or constituents, or citizens, I think we should take advantage of that opportunity,” said Stephan Podrygula, Alderman.

The current landfill is nearing capacity, according to city officials.