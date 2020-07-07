Minot City Council votes to postpone making a decision on relocating landfill until 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot City Council voted earlier tonight to postpone making a decision on relocating the landfill until July of 2021. 

This has been an ongoing issue, in the city for more than two decades.

$350,000 is already allocated in the 2020 budget to try and find a new location for the landfill.

But, one Alderman said he did not feel comfortable making a decision right now, due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

“Were talking about a 15-20 year timeframe. I think just one year, it’s worth making that pause and I think again, I only would say it because I’ve argued repeatedly against kicking the can down the road. But, I think the circumstances now are so chaotic, are so volatile, that if we have a chance to pull back on something without hurting a project, or hurting our staff, or constituents, or citizens, I think we should take advantage of that opportunity,” said Stephan Podrygula, Alderman.

The current landfill is nearing capacity, according to city officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe"

Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metros Baseball"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Why Do You Wear a Mask?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do You Wear a Mask?"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Outdoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outdoor Seating"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Indoor Seating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indoor Seating"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss