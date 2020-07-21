Minot City Council votes to sign amicus brief showing economic impact of DAPL on Minot

Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline does have an impact on the city of Minot. That’s the statement the Minot City Council made on Monday by signing onto a legal brief by the Western Dakota Energy Association, bringing the pipeline debate to the Magic City.

“We weren’t asked to sign on to the whole lawsuit, which I was strongly opposed. We were asked to provide information about a very narrow topic that the appeals court has interest in, and the western part of the state has interest in,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot alderman.

Alderman Podrygula was just one of the other six council members who voted to sign the amicus brief presented to them by the Western Dakota Energy Association.

The brief argues that the shutdown of the pipeline would impact cities in western North Dakota financially. Dickinson, Williston and Watford City are just a few of the other cities that have signed it.

Community members for and against the city’s involvement voiced their opinion during the meeting.

“We really have positioned Minot as the gateway to the Bakken. Oil and gas is extremely important to our state economically. It’s helped to fund important projects in our community from the Northwest Area Water Supply project to flood protection All critical infrastructure that is important for our area and our region’s growth,” said Brekka Kramer, Minot Area Development Corporation.

“I do think that we’re a stronger community than just relying on outside interests. I think we should be respecting what the court is wishing in regards to ensuring an environmental impact assessment is done,” said Chris Brown, Minot resident.

The council voted unanimously to sign the brief Monday. Members said the vote was not an endorsement of either side of the debate.

“We’re not offering opinion and I’m not offering opinion about the pipeline as a whole. This is a very narrow legal issue; we are providing information. Hopefully, the court in its wisdom will make the right decision,” Podrygula said.

“I’m not taking the side against Native Americans or the tribe. I’m not siding with the oil industry. I’m simply saying that this will have an impact, and I think it will be a negative impact on the city of Minot,” said Lisa Olson, Minot alderwoman.

Tawny Trottier Cale came to the meeting hoping the council wouldn’t sign on.

She says she’s disappointed, but says this is just the start of a bigger conversation.

“They did their research and they’re trying to do what they feel is best for the city of Minot. I guess the victory that we can at least take from today is that I know that our voices were heard,” said Trottier Cale, secretary of North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

The deadline for the brief to be submitted was end of business day Monday.