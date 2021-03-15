Minot City Council votes to take back Broadway Circle property

We have an update on an ongoing project in the Magic City that would provide resources to the homeless population and beyond.

City Council members approved for the city to take ownership of the property, back from Lutheran Social Services.

The organization closed its doors back in January.

Now, the city has to wait for an approval from the court to find out if it can regain ownership.

“Our primary objective is to provide this necessary facility and this set of services to the city of Minot. We are very optimistic within the federal timeline to spend this money, we will have this project completed and we will continue to work very closely with the homeless coalition in Minot,” said John Zakian, the resilience program manager.

If approved, Zakian says he’s working with three non-profits who are interested in moving forward with the project, in place of Lutheran Social Services.

Broadway Circle is expected to provide a homeless shelter, food pantry and soup kitchen.

