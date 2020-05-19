Minot City Council votes to temporarily increase pay of interim city manager

In continuing coverage…Minot City Council members made another decision regarding the city manager’s position.

At Monday night’s meeting, aldermen voted to increase the pay of interim city manager, David Lakefield.

Lakefield will be given a 10 percent monthly increase to his salary for additional tasks and duties in the new position.

One council member pushed that he be given back pay for when he first assumed the position.

“I feel he should be compensated for his additional time, his additional work. So we made that decision tonight. We amended the contract dating back to April 20, and we’re moving forward,” said Alderman Shannon Straight.

Lakefield took over the position back in April after the termination of the former City Manager, Tom Barry — granting him the backpay was included in tonight’s decision.