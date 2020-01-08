Minot city employee charged with theft, tampering with records

A Minot city employee has been arrested and charged with theft and tampering with public records.

Katherine Marie Bauer, 39, was arrested after an internal audit and investigation by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department found inconsistencies with funds received at the city’s landfill where Bauer was employed.

The sheriff’s department was asked to investigate to avoid any potential conflicts of interest within the city.

According to investigators, Bauer is accused of voiding cash payments made by customers of the Minot landfill and pocketing the money from June 2018 through January 2, 2020. According to the charging documents, just over $30,000 is unaccounted for during this period.

Bauer is charged with theft of property, a Class B felony, and tampering with public records, a Class C felony.

The investigation is ongoing and is being prosecuted by the Ward County State’s Attorney’s Office.