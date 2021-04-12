Minot city engineers looking for public comment as Broadway Corridor study progresses

City engineers are one step closer to improving safety and preventing car crashes in Minot.

The Broadway Corridor study looks at alternate ways to make the road safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

The road was broken up into three sections: North, middle and south with south Broadway being the biggest area of concern.

In the study, engineers provided solutions to address the concerns.

Now, they’re looking for input from the community.

“Some time years from now when we launch into a design effort, we will take the results from this study and then we’d have our environmental document that would go into some of the details on this. So, from that standpoint, don’t feel like once we pick an option, we’re married to it. These are just the best options that we could come up with that would solve the problems that are right in front of us,” said Lance Meyer, Minot city engineer.

Meyer says they’ll start accepting public comment, Monday, April 19 through May 17. And the project won’t be started for another five to 10 years.