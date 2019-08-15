Minot City Leaders to Discuss Housing, Disaster Relief Tonight

Happening today —- those interested in the future of housing in Minot will want to know about an event happening tonight at Washington Elementary School.

Members of City Commission will talk about affordable housing, potential buyouts, and a discussion of a family homeless shelter. It’s all part of the National Disaster Resilience program.

And there is a lot on tonight’s agenda. Including a potential city hall relocation.

Again that meeting is tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary in Minot.