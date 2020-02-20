Minot City Manager asks council to hire temporary assistant

A Minot city employee is going to get some extra help with his workload, but some are questioning how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Minot City Manager Tom Barry asked the Minot City Council to consider hiring a temporary assistant to help with different projects. The position would last anywhere from 12 to 15 months.

Alderman Shannon Straight said while he thinks the position is needed, he has questions about how the position will be filled.

“I think we have to be very smart and we have to have a process that is vetted out, that is ultimately representative of what the taxpayer wants, but also the direction that we are trying to move the city,” said Straight.

Barry proposed a panel of five, including himself and the human resources director, to choose someone to fill the position.

The cost of the temporary position is estimated at $12,000 to $15,000. The assistant would help with several city projects, including flood control.