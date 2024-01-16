MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot City Transit buses help riders get to their destinations but they have some plans to improve their service.

They are planning to move from the Minot Auditorium to the Renaissance Parking Garage next to City Hall downtown.

In the new transit center, city employees will have a break room, and bus riders will have a place to wait for the bus, buy tickets, and they can get money from an atm.

“And that is also centrally located so that we can get all of our routes done in time and back so people can make transfers,” said Brian Horinka, the vehicle maintenance and transit superintendent for the City of Minot.

City Transit is currently waiting for approval from the City Council before moving forward.