MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot has a Household Hazardous Waste Collection program twice a year, and Sept. 23 and 24 are the fall collection dates.

KX spoke with Josh Kraft, the Sanitation and Landfill Superintendent, to find out what is considered hazardous waste, and why it’s important to safely dispose of it.

The Environmental Protection Agency states that improper disposal of household hazardous waste can include pouring them down the drain, on the ground, or into storm sewers.

E-waste is also being collected, this includes TVs, computers, printers, tablets, and other electronic items.