MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — More than 44 tons of recycling material have been collected this week by the City of Minot crews.

Plastic bottles, aluminum and steel cans, newspapers, as well as cardboard are just some of the items the workers collect.

Since July, the curbside recycling program in Minot has allowed residents to help the environment for just $2.50.

Maximizing the city’s participation in recycling is a long-term goal they would like to see neighbors commit to.

Leaders say if people continue to recycle properly, it will reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill, which will ultimately reduce the need for more taxpayer money for a new landfill. But running a recycling program comes with its challenges.

“Contamination would probably be the biggest one. Is making sure that only recyclable materials end up in the recycling waste stream or the recycling stream and plastic bags tend to be one of the larger ones across the nation is a challenge to try and not get people to put plastic bags in there,” said Josh Kraft, the sanitation landfill superintendent City of Minot Landfill.

You can also log on to the City of Minot’s app called MyMinot to find your house’s recycling pick-up days and even set reminders for yourself.