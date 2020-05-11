Minot Commander’s Inspection Program wins Best in the Air Force

The 5th Bomb Wing Inspector General office was awarded the Maj. General Junius W. Jones Inspector General Award for having the most outstanding Commander’s Inspection Program in the Air Force for the year 2019 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

The Wing IG office is tasked with the evaluation of the Commander’s Inspection Program. The office plans, executes, validates and verifies the program through self-assessments, exercises and independent evaluations of the wing processes and procedures ensuring compliance, but more importantly the safety and security of nuclear operations across the organization.

“We are so proud to receive Air Force recognition for our Commander’s Inspection Program,” said Lt. Col. Michael G. Middents, 5th Bomb Wing Inspector General. “In the 5th Bomb Wing, we have a culture of compliance, cross-talk and innovation-driven by our Commanders. Their ownership of the program is the cornerstone to mission readiness and success as it provides the Airmen accurate information to assess risk, identify areas of improvement, determine root cause and precisely focus resources – all while aligning with the Wing Commander’s priorities and timeline.”

Not only did the IG office win an Air Force level award for its Commander’s Inspection Program, but Mr. Bob Ogurek, 5th BW IG Chief of Inspections, was recognized with the Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award at the AFGSC level. The Lt. Gen Howard W. Leaf Award recognizes Mr. Ogurek’s leadership and skill as a top inspector in his category for 2019.

As the only base hosting both of the Air Force’s legs of the nuclear triad, the 5th Bomb Wing is always in exercise and inspection mode, says Middents. Through the execution of an inspection or exercise every other week on average throughout the year the Airmen of the IG office ensure Minot AFB’s exercises are rigorous, robust and challenge the wing to grow.

