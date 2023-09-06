MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Now with the fall season approaching, KX News takes a look at how busy one food pantry was this summer.

According to Community Action Partnership Minot Region, numbers for this summer, compared to last year, were about the same just over 100 people.

This emergency food pantry is accessible Monday through Friday. However, they ask you to call first and when you arrive, fill out an intake form.

You do not have to be from Minot to use this pantry either, anyone can come. That’s because the smaller communities’ food pantries are not open more than once a month.

Donated foods are strictly what they receive. But they also hand out clothes in the winter.

In addition to getting food, people will also be given recipes on how to make meals with the provided food.

No food goes to waste here, and if there’s an abundance of donations, they give the extras to families.

“We are very blessed with hunters. We have an organization called Hunters Against Hunger. And some of those will donate us some meat, like their deer. The Game and Fish Department, we’ve been blessed the last two years, they have donated us a moose. So the moose meat has been a wonderful supplement for a lot of people otherwise they don’t get meat,” said Cindy Clark with Community Action Partnership Minot Region.

If you would like to help, you can donate food, clothes, or hygiene supplies to the Community Action Partnership.