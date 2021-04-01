Minot Community Ambulance Services receives $20,000 grant to purchase new equipment

New equipment came to Minot Community Ambulance on Thursday, all thanks to a grant.

Farm Credit Services awarded the department with a $20,000 check to purchase three Lifepak 15 heart monitor and defibrillator units.

An EMT says these devices are an upgrade from the old units, allowing them to send and receive cardiovascular information directly to the hospital while out on a call, which is something they couldn’t do before.

He says the old devices hadn’t been replaced in more than ten years, so getting these were long overdue.

“Our equipment is kind of outdated and needs to be replaced. I am excited that we got brand new ones in. It helps keep everything standard in each of the rigs,” Jeffrey Fosburg said.

Fosburg says the department now has eight total Lifepaks in service.