Minot community helps two local non-profits celebrate Christmas

The Minot community has gotten into the spirit of giving this holiday season and two non-profits are on the receiving end.

The YWCA and Domestic Violence Crisis Center set up a giving tree at the South Broadway Starbucks. This is the first year they’ve done this and within 26 hours, all 200 tags were taken off by people wanting to help.

A spokesperson said they’ve been getting items all week and people are still donating.

“I’m just very thankful that Minot community has been just so giving and just very thankful that everybody here can feel like they can have a Christmas,” said Board President Keli Anderson.

If you would like to donate, the giving tree will be up through the weekend.

