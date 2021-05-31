Minot community pays respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Today, we remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“The purpose of Memorial Day is to remember. To remember not those that served, but to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said 1st Lt. Christopher Spangler.

“They think Memorial Day weekend is the time to go camping, travel. As far as I know, it wasn’t. That’s the disappointing part. It seems like the younger kids and so on–they certainly don’t have a clue. Of course, they were brought up to go camping,” said Millo Wallace, commander, American Legion Post 26.

But this day is about the sacrifice so many have made to defend our country.

Ashes and rose petals were scattered into the Mouse River from the Veterans Memorial Walkway.

“We’re out here honoring those veterans. Here we honored the people that passed away at sea. No matter what branch of service,” Wallace said.

At Rose Hill Cemetery, Minot residents came out to the Memorial Day Program.

To begin, dozens of motorcycles rolled through the cemetery.

Loved ones, silently walked around the hundreds of headstones, lined with flags.

“Everyone puts on the uniform knowing that you signed up possibly not come home and exactly what he said is true: when you sign that dotted line, you do it for a reason. It’s not for honor. It’s not for me. It’s for this. It’s for America,” said Joshua Clouse, Army National Guard.

“We stand beside our gold-star families. Joining them in mourning, we think of our fallen colleagues wishing we could share one more story, one more adventure, one more day,” Spangler said.

Memorial Day was recognized as a national holiday in 1971.