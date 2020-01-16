Minot community reacts to Sunday’s homicide

The city of Minot is still on edge over Sunday’s homicide.

Although one person is charged with conspiracy, police will not release details on whether they believe there are any other suspects in the case or people who could be involved in the shooting.

We spoke with residents to hear how they’re feeling about their safety as the investigation continues.

The Minot Police Department is working their second murder investigation in the last two years. There were no murders in 2018, and one in 2019.

Living in a safe state like North Dakota, violent crime can trigger reactions among those who live here, and for the most part, feel safe.

Spencer Alefteras is a student at Minot State University, and we asked if he’s worried about his safety.

“Not so much during the day. Maybe if I was walking at night I’d probably get a little worried,” said Alefteras.

Other residents told us locking doors is no longer a question.

“Not entirely, no. I keep my doors locked early evening once it’s dark,” said Jacky Smith, Minot resident. “And, even in the daytime if I go downstairs I lock my door.”

“I make sure my doors are locked and my alarm is on,” said Mary Frost, Minot resident.

The Minot Police Department said tips from the public significantly help an investigation.

With the popularity of surveillance cameras, doorbells cameras and even cell phones, videos are helping police departments have more access to details that weren’t an option years ago.

“So many more times that we get a little piece of information through a video, or a clip of a video, and we can use that to build our case,” said John Klug, Captain.

“Or at least verify that some of the facts that we’re being told are in fact what they are.”

Klug also said every bit helps, even if you might think it’s not important.

“If there’s anything that they have that they believe there’s a crime involved or they hear there was something in their neighborhood, sometimes people are a little bit reluctant to give that video up to the police, but if they think about it, they’re really giving it up for the sake of their neighbors and their neighborhood and keeping their neighborhood safe,” Klug said.

With the investigation into Sunday’s shooting still ongoing, being vigilant of your personal safety is always important.

“It’s a scary thought, just kind of living around here knowing that there might be a murderer living somewhere by me,” said Alefteras.