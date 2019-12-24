Minot community supper held on Christmas Day

Minot area churches, businesses and organizations are making sure no one spends Christmas alone.

Tomorrow afternoon, there will be a free dinner for people in the community. It’s at the Grand Hotel from 2-5 p.m.

A chef is preparing a full meal. Turkey, ham, fruit and veggies trays, appetizers and desserts are on the menu.

Last year, 300 people attended and they’re expecting an even bigger crowd tomorrow.

“Meals like this bring people together for a variety of reasons and it’s really exciting to see people get to know others,” said Jessica Ackerman, volunteer.

Maybe a meal like this, they are able to visit with somebody who they met at Thanksgiving, or somebody they’ve maybe never met before and they can make that connection and sometimes that makes all the difference is just being able to have that friendly person who spends a little bit of time with you on a holiday and kind of puts the focus on something different.”

130 volunteers will lend a helping hand tomorrow.