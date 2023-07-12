MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot community is coming together to support one of their own.

31-year-old Dillan Dahlien is facing a battle he never thought he would have to fight — cancer.

According to Dillan’s family, this comes as a complete shock, as he showed no early signs of the disease. Dillan went in for an annual check-up in May, where he told his doctor he was experiencing back pain and fatigue. Just four weeks later, on June 5, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Skin Cancer.

Due to other underlying health conditions, including a bone marrow disorder, Dillan is currently at the University of Minnesota working with a specialized team of doctors to find the right plan of treatment. To support their friend and colleague, the company Acme Tools hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday.

“It’s very surprising and overwhelming how much support there is when something like this happens out of nowhere,” said Dillan’s brother Dustin. “How everyone wants to engage — and way more than what I’d ever thought.”

According to family members, Doctors recently discovered a new tumor on his vertebrae.

Dillan received his second radiation treatment on Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

If you would like to contribute to Dillan’s care, his family members have members created a GoFundMe where you can do so.