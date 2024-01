MINOT, ND (KXNET) — With snow back on the ground in Minot, one local company is helping the community out.

Flying B Construction is having a free snow removal giveaway for people 65 and older who live in the Minot area.

The winner will be picked at random and announced on their Facebook page and will receive a free snow removal package.

To nominate someone go to Flying B Constructions website and submit your nomination.

You have until January 31st to make your nominations.