Minot consignment and thrift stores stay strong during pandemic

Few businesses have been immune to the effects of the pandemic. Stores that rely on donations or consignment have been hit hard, too.

“For people to have an affordable option to clothe kids and so we decided we’d start this up and see how it went,” owner of Grow With Me, Valerie Stadheim said.

That was the idea Stadheim had six and a half years ago — when she opened Grow With Me — a buy and sell children’s and maternity store in downtown Minot.

The pandemic has made 2020 a stressful year for small businesses, and Grow With Me was actually one of few shops to stay open, with altered services like online sales and home delivery.

“Started simply by not taking our dropoffs because we’re a buy-sell store so people drop em’ off, we go through em’ and see what we want or need for the store — and then we went down to three days a week so everybody except me wasn’t working. This past week we went to four days a week and we’re taking dropoffs on Wednesdays and Fridays now to start getting the inventory built back up,” Stadheim said.

On the north end of Minot, another family-owned business was in the midst of moving locations once COVID-19 hit North Dakota. Greg and Carolyn Rousey took the time to renovate their new space before opening last weekend.

“Here we did a lot of work all on our own with two or three friends and we were able to get it open by — we were shooting for June 1st but we slipped it a week and did it on Saturday instead,” owner of 4R Home Thrift Greg Rousey said.

The Rousey’s, who are recently retired military, have owned 4R Home for almost a year and say they have had a great opening week thanks to folks in Minot.

“We have had a tremendous amount of support from the community this first week and we can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and shopping with us,” Carolyn Rousey said.

Despite the struggles these small business owners have faced — the owners can agree they have one group to thank for keeping everything going.

“All of our loyal customers from third street have told everybody, so we get a lot of word of mouth we have a lot of loyal customers that love coming up,” Greg said.

“Our customers are probably the best ones ever,” Stadheim said.

