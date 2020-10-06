Minot council members discuss possible mask mandate in city-owned buildings

A mask mandate is a possibility for Minot city-owned buildings.

First District Health’s Lisa Clute says Ward County cases are trending upward, and the county moving to an orange risk level is a real possibility.

At Monday night’s city council meeting in Minot, Mayor Shaun Sipma said he spoke to Gov. Doug Burgum about a mask mandate for city-owned and operated facilities. But some city officials voiced their concerns and enforcing that mandate if it were to happen.

“I know a one size fits all approach is going to be very difficult and one of the examples that came is at the airport. There are a number of doors. We don’t have airport staff manning every door in the facility and it would be very difficult,” said Interim City Manager David Lakefield.

Aldermen voted in August to require employees to wear masks if they couldn’t social distance in a city building. She says it’s about protecting employees and the local economy.

“Businesses and schools and just anything in general in Minot, I just want our buildings open.

I think that the trajectory that we are on shows that some of those doors aren’t going to stay open is we are not masking. Then if masking is the step we need to take to keep everything open, then I certainly support it,” said Alderwoman Lisa Olson.

The city attorney is being brought in to discuss and come up with policy. The discussion of a city-owned building mask mandate will be discussed next week again after being tabled.