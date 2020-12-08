Minot council members get the ball rolling again on ‘railroad quiet zone’

A new railroad quiet zone is in the works in the Magic City.

Back in 2014, the city of Minot initiated its first railroad quiet zone on the west side of town. This quiet zone eliminated 85% of train horns sounding through the city.

Now, in more recent years, community and city council members have been asking about a quiet zone in the downtown area to do the same.

A major aspect of getting that project off the ground is the cost. Several crossing upgrades, improvements and regulations have changed since the original study was completed in 2011.

Monday night, city council members voted whether or not to get the ball rolling again.

“Three recommendations for the council: Council approve the contract with the SRF to update the railroad quiet zone study and update the existing FRA certifications. Two, authorize the Mayor to sign the contract, and three, pass the attached budget amendment on the first reading,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

The motion passed unanimously. The study will cost the city $35,000.

