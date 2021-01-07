Minot couple creates pet food bank

Food banks have been utilized more than ever during the pandemic, and now one couple has established one for our four-legged friends.

Toby and Emma Phillips, of Minot, had the idea to create Blessed Pets, a pet food bank, after facing their own financial struggles in 2020.

Having two service dogs of their own, they say they understand the love families have for their pets and want to help keep them at home where they belong.

“People are having to give up their pets to the shelters because they can’t afford to feed them and that’s our goal, is to keep those animals with their families. They’re peoples’ children, they mean a lot,” Emma said.

The Phillips offer curbside pickup and delivery, and if you’re interested in donating or receiving help, click HERE.

