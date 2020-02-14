Minot couple ties the knot on Valentine’s Day

For one Minot couple, 2020 might be the most memorable Valentine’s Day ever.

Kindall and Graham Jacobs tied the knot at the Ward County Administration Building on Friday. They’ve been together for almost two years and met through mutual friends.

Graham said getting married on Valentine’s Day just made sense.

“We did want to get married on our anniversary, but she’s going to be out of town seeing family at the time,” Graham said. “So we just decided to move it to the most relevant date beforehand.”

They said they have plans for a honeymoon this summer.