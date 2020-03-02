Minot couple who survived Halls Apartments fire is fighting another battle

Less than a week after the Halls Apartments caught fire in Minot, 26 residents are looking for a new place to live.

“It was terrible and overwhelming from what happened,” said Guillier Garcia, fire survivor. “I thought it would be just a short wash-out and we go back in, but it turned out to be longer than I expected.”

For the last four-and-a-half-years, Garcia and his girlfriend, Terry Domingo, have been living at the Halls Apartments. They both work for Ward County Administration, so the location was perfect for them.

But their lives would change forever Tuesday night.

Garcia was getting ready to go to bed when he heard some commotion in the hallway. He went to see what was going on and saw the flames.

“She ran out with jeans, and a jacket and slippers. Her sister ran out with pajamas. I ran in trying to get me all dressed up before I head out, but we only went out with three of our phones, no chargers,” Garcia said.

They left everything behind, including some important medication. Domingo was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and had surgery at the end of January. The couple is working with the Red Cross to get her the medication she needs.

“My priority right now is to make sure that she’s well and have a place to go, and that’s all I can say,” Garcia said.

Domingo still has chemotherapy and radiation to go through. It’s too early to say when she’ll be able to return to work, but that is just one of many concerns.

“She has a kind heart and wants to help. She misses us quite a bit and she kept stating that the night of the fire that she missed us,” said Leona Lochthowe, facility management director.

“It’s still going to be a long road if they’re still looking at more treatments.”

Coworkers from Ward County Administration have donated clothes to help them get by.

“I’m also overwhelmed with everybody’s support and helping me and Terry out. I was pretty shocked. I just feel embarrassed to face you right now in front of the camera. But…sorry…very thankful,” Garcia said.

Garcia and Domingo anticipate a long road ahead and for now, they’re taking things day by day.

They’re staying at the Staybridge Suites and are working with IMM to find a new apartment.

The fire department released a statement stating the cause of the fire is undetermined.

A Facebook page has been set up to help victims.