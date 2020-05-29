Minot couple wins ‘Car of the Year’

A Minot couple has received a prestigious award in the classic car world. Rodney and Judy Krause’s 1965 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser was named “car of the year” by the Dakota Cruisers.

There are only 75 Vista Cruisers in the U.S. The couple purchased the car seven years ago for $7,000. Now, it’s worth more than $50,000.

So what makes it special?

Well, the license plate says “picnic wagon” — a tribute to the picnics Judy went on as a kid.

But that isn’t the only homage it pays to her childhood, the car was black when they purchased it.

“I wanted it blue because my mother, we grew up with a station wagon and we were coming back from Washington state to Grand Forks and my mother was coming through the mountains and a tire blew, and she was able to keep us from rolling off the mountain. So it’s kind of a dedication to her,” said Judy.

Judy said it makes her happy when people smile and wave while she’s driving seeing people’s faces when she drives by in her classic car.

