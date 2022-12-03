MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for a new hobby to get into this winter? How about trying an Olympic sport out for the first time?

For the past few weeks, the Minot Curling Club has been preparing the ice for this year’s curling season.

For those who may not know what curling is, it is a sport, similar to shuffle board, but played on ice.

Throughout the year the Minot Curling Club will teach people who are new to the sport the basics of curling.

“Last year obviously we had the Olympics, and we had a lot of interest in the sport of curling. Throughout the summer, over the past month with advertising we’ve been really trying to get new members for our next curling season here,” said Minot Curling Club board member, Clay Feldner.

The end of this weekend is the deadline to sign up for this club. In the future the Minot Curling Club will be hosting tournaments, along with more learn-to-curl events.