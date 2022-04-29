MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Skyler Ballard is a manager at the 4th Avenue Dairy Queen.

She’s one of the people who’s reaping the benefits of the Money for College program.



“We really wanted to find something for our age-group employees, which a lot of them are high school and college,” owner Becky Beechie said.



The program allows workers to earn an additional 15 percent of their paychecks that is then set aside and applied to any continuing education after high school.



Beechie explained, “You can use it for technical schools, trade schools, online programs.”



Requirements to enroll are a minimum of 10 hours a week and at least two years of employment.



Full-time, part-time and seasonal workers all qualify.



They can earn up to $10,500 in two years.



“Personally, I know that I’m going to have money that I can use later on towards my college loans and that kind of thing, so it’s reassuring to know that I have something to help me out later on,” Ballard said.



DQ aims for 30 employees for its busy season and right now they only have about half of that.



Ballard said, “We just need a variety of workers, people who are willing to put in a few hours here and there and just want to come to work and have fun and get things done.”



There is no limit to the number of people who can enroll in the Money for College program and as Ballard says, it’s a great place to work.



“Dairy Queen was actually my first job when I was 14 so it’s something that you really get to just grow into,” she added.



She’s worked at DQ for six years.