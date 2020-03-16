Minot daycare remains open to help parents out during school closures

In tonight’s top story, major disruptions due to COVID-19. Gov. Doug Burgum ordered schools to close all this week to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That may have left some parents in a tough situation, but the order did not apply to daycare facilities.

Finding last-minute daycare is tough and it can be even tougher during a pandemic, but Magic City Day Care in Minot is keeping its doors open to help parents out.

Owner, Sarah Seay, said a lot of parents are health care providers, law enforcement and state workers who are working hard to keep us safe.

“It was very important to us to give them the opportunity to still serve our community. It’s very important that those people are available in this time of crisis, and we have actually gotten a lot of positive feedback from our parents and we are very appreciative that they were supportive of the decision that we made to stay open,” Seay said.

James Bailey has been taking his kids here for years.

“My daughter, who’s five, she started here as a baby just like my son did. All the way through infant childcare, up until preschool right now, just that regular routine is great just because with kids they love that routine even though they don’t seem like it,” Bailey said.

One of the reasons Bailey brings his daughter here is because of the extra security. People have to ring a doorbell to get in the building.

“Even as a parent, if they know me like I’ve known Sarah for years, the door is locked. Until I show my face, she’s not letting anyone inside and kids aren’t leaving,” Bailey said.

Another reason is the sanitation measures staff are taking to keep everyone protected from the flu and COVID-19, like wiping down surfaces and following CDC guidelines for strengthening the cleaning solution.

Seay said right now, Magic City Day Care staff are working day-by-day with Ward County licensing staff to determine what’s best for staying open.

“Our main priority is being there for the children of our daycare and for their parents so they can continue to work and keep everything as normal as possible,” Seay said.

And Bailey said he doesn’t have any concerns about COVID-19.

“My wife may be different, but I’m not. I’m not,” Bailey said.

For more information about Magic City Day Care, click here.