Minot dental group hosting candy buy back for the troops

Souris Valley Dental in Minot will buy back your Halloween candy this year — and all for a good cause.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the dental group is holding its 12th annual “Halloween Candy Buy Back” and will pay you $1 per pound of candy. They will then package the candy and ship it to North Dakota troops overseas.

You are also asked to create a short note to send along with the candy to tell our soldiers how much we appreciate their service.

The event will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 1300 37th Ave SW, and will be a drive-thru/drop-off.

