Minot Downtown Business and Professional Development brings prom to high schoolers

When it comes to memorable high school moments, many consider prom to be one of them, but with COVID-19 canceling these big events, the Minot Downtown Business and Professional Development chipped in to make a difference.

“As soon as we heard that proms were being canceled we knew that we had to come up with a safe solution when the time was right,” organizer Mary Keller said.

And that’s what they did, hosting a ‘prom-like venue at several locations in downtown Minot for area high schoolers to come dressed to impress, take pictures and enjoy a night of fun, while still keeping it safe.

“Well, I think it really all started with the regulations and we were trying to figure out ways to meet the regulations and make sure that it was safe for the kids to come out,” organizer Jeremy Mahany said.

They did that by having a two-night event to help with overcrowding, but that didn’t stop the prom-goers from having a great time.

“I’m just excited that they put something on. I was a little skeptical at first that things would be kind of lame and not fun, but I even said to them earlier, this is probably the best prom I’ve ever been to and it is my last one, so I’m excited,” Minot High student Abigail McClintic said.

“I’m super happy. I’m happy to be here, I’m excited that we all got to get together and do this and have fun,” Velva High student Camryn Volk said.

“Yeah, it’s exciting to like actually do something during this time and not just sit around on the couch,” Velva High student Jade Fevold said.

Some students even came as far as an hour and a half away just to enjoy some kind of prom experience.

“Traveling down here I was tired even though I’ve been waking up at 5 o’clock every morning it’s still an exhausting day, but I guess through everything, everything really worked out well today,” Beulah High student Cain Kaiser said.

Kaiser, along with many others, said the night was one to remember, even leaving with a few new friends.

“A lot of these other guys are from Minot and I hardly know anyone here, except I finally got to meet Andrew a little bit so,” Kaiser said.

Keller and Mahany told KX News that with the success they’ve had, this event may even become an annual one.