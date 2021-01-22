Minot driver’s license office has a new location

The Minot driver’s license office has moved locations.

The new building is located at 2001 17th St. SE.

There, you can get a driver’s license or do CDL, class D and motorcycle testing.

If you need anything related to your vehicle, that is still being done at the old location inside Arrowhead Shopping Center.

The new spot opened on Tuesday and the response, so far, has been good.

“Everybody loves the new building, and, of course, we’re very happy to be here, too to be able to serve the community a little bit better. A little bit less wait times as well, so that was the main goal,” said Jaime Pineda, regional supervisor driver license division.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment to keep those wait times low and waiting room capacity low.

The driver’s license division is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.