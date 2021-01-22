Minot driver’s license office has a new location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot driver’s license office has moved locations.

The new building is located at 2001 17th St. SE.

There, you can get a driver’s license or do CDL, class D and motorcycle testing.

If you need anything related to your vehicle, that is still being done at the old location inside Arrowhead Shopping Center.

The new spot opened on Tuesday and the response, so far, has been good.

“Everybody loves the new building, and, of course, we’re very happy to be here, too to be able to serve the community a little bit better. A little bit less wait times as well, so that was the main goal,” said Jaime Pineda, regional supervisor driver license division.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment to keep those wait times low and waiting room capacity low.

The driver’s license division is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 22

NDC JAN 22

Wrestling

WDA Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Hockey

SYSK Danielle Turk Bly

Eviction Moratorium

Court Backlog

New England Coach Remembered

Survive to Thrive

Hair cut for a cause

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News