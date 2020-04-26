Minot Eagles Wings Community Fellowship Brings Inspiration to Community

Eagles Wings Community Fellowship has extended its fellowship beyond the church doors and into our communities.

Like many people across North Dakota, Eagles Wings Community Fellowship in Minot is taking part in porch parades.

“I had a friend of mine who was driving her kid doing birthdays from our church, her name was Summer, and I was like my husband has a birthday, and I went and did a group text and that’s when everyone kind of came out here and it was birthed.” Church Member Cindy Kendall said.

Kendall told me she and members of the church wanted to continue parading around for peoples’ birthdays but didn’t want to limit themselves to just that, she says their plans were much bigger.

“We want to reach people that are really down or really depressed or really would like some cheering up. We want to reach the community.” Kendall said.

The small group has gone neighborhood to neighborhood around Minot, per request, honking horns, waving decorated signs, and even saying a quick prayer through car windows.

“Even though we can’t sit there and physically hold you and be with you and stuff like that, we can still do it from a distance and physically be able to see each other, so whenever you get to do this, its all that excitement there.” Buffy Woodring said.

One house they visited was Minot resident, Nikki Vannett, who’s daughter turned 14 this month, and wasn’t expecting anything at all.

“It was pretty magical all the stuff we’ve gone through right now, and to have a moment like that and for it to be dedicated to just her was great.” Nikki Vannett said.

“It was truly amazing, I felt so touched that they even thought of me and its nice that they would do that for anyone.” Daughter of Nikki said.

Kendall say’s they’re just trying to get the community back into a peaceful mindset.

“With all this isolation and stuff it is important to reach these people and bring that joy back,” Kendall said.