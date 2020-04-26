Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Minot Eagles Wings Community Fellowship Brings Inspiration to Community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Eagles Wings Community Fellowship has extended its fellowship beyond the church doors and into our communities.

Like many people across North Dakota, Eagles Wings Community Fellowship in Minot is taking part in porch parades.

“I had a friend of mine who was driving her kid doing birthdays from our church, her name was Summer, and I was like my husband has a birthday, and I went and did a group text and that’s when everyone kind of came out here and it was birthed.” Church Member Cindy Kendall said.

Kendall told me she and members of the church wanted to continue parading around for peoples’ birthdays but didn’t want to limit themselves to just that, she says their plans were much bigger.

“We want to reach people that are really down or really depressed or really would like some cheering up. We want to reach the community.” Kendall said.

The small group has gone neighborhood to neighborhood around Minot, per request, honking horns, waving decorated signs, and even saying a quick prayer through car windows.

“Even though we can’t sit there and physically hold you and be with you and stuff like that, we can still do it from a distance and physically be able to see each other, so whenever you get to do this, its all that excitement there.” Buffy Woodring said.

One house they visited was Minot resident, Nikki Vannett, who’s daughter turned 14 this month, and wasn’t expecting anything at all.

“It was pretty magical all the stuff we’ve gone through right now, and to have a moment like that and for it to be dedicated to just her was great.” Nikki Vannett said.

“It was truly amazing, I felt so touched that they even thought of me and its nice that they would do that for anyone.” Daughter of Nikki said.

Kendall say’s they’re just trying to get the community back into a peaceful mindset.

“With all this isolation and stuff it is important to reach these people and bring that joy back,” Kendall said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Fargo Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Testing"

Doosan Shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Shut down"

Minot Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fatal Shooting"

Numbers Update Saturday 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update Saturday 4-25"

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Nurse Heading to NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Heading to NY"

Unemployment Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Trouble"

BPD Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPD Calls"

Snow Fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Fences"

Making it Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making it Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge