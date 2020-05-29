Minot environmental group launches virtual scorecard

Local News

The Minot Environmental Policy Group is in its second year of its ‘Sustainable Minot Scorecard’.

The virtual card is a way for individuals and families in the community to acknowledge different ways to complete normal everyday tasks, while also being mindful of the environment.

The scorecard has seven categories:

  • Waste
  • Electricity/Energy Use
  • Water
  • Transportation
  • Building Materials/Home Design/Landscaping
  • Food/Diet
  • Community

Tim Baumann, a member of the Minot Environmental Policy group, says they had to adjust the card in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s just a lot of concerns and considerations we have to do around the idea of reusable products, and that’s not to say reusable products are bad, they just need to be handled in a different way,” Baumann said.

The scorecard’s variety of categories and tasks can allow people to pick and choose which they want to participate in.

“The fact that there’s some areas that will be really easy for people to make changes in, and then there’s other areas for people to consider that they haven’t really thought about before,” Baumann said.

Baumann says both individuals and families have come together and been completing tasks together, and he feels that no matter the size of the adjustment, there is always an impact.

“One of my friends is really good at remembering that your individual actions will not change the world, but the world will not change without your individual actions,” Baumann said.

To learn how you can participate in the scorecard, click here.

