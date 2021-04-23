Minot Facebook page selling shirts to benefit nonprofits

The popularity of one Facebook page is being used to make money for others.

The Minot Whiners and Complainers page was created to give the community a place to voice opinions, share information and learn about future events.

In just six years of its existence, its gained more than 16,000 active users.

As the group continues to grow, the administrator decided to create and sell Minot Whiners and Complainers shirts.

She says all of the proceeds will be used to benefit non-profits in the area as a form of appreciation and support.

“To have the shirts out there is just a fun little aspect and it allows us to give back once again to something in the community,” Miranda Heisler said.

Heisler adds the first place they plan to give the money to is For Belle’s Sake, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Sawyer.