While the National Weather Service says reports of 36 inches of snow in Minot were correct, the city didn’t break previous blizzard snowfall records. We’ll explain.

The NWS has a cooperative observer who, as it sounds, observes the snowfall and takes measurements. But they can only take their own reports at their official observing site. Minot’s cooperative observer measured 20 inches of snow at the official observing site.

This means that even though reports that Minot received 36 inches of snow are correct, the NWS can only take the 20-inch report from the cooperative observer and can’t use other reports to set new records — so, technically, Minot didn’t break the previous blizzard snowfall record set on April 28, 1984, of 34 inches that was established at the official observing site.

Regardless, the NWS says this was a significant, historic snowstorm for western and central North Dakota. Several counties did set one-day, two-day and three-day snowfall records, even though Ward County and Minot were not on that list.