Minot families gearing up for Halloween

MINOT — The countdown for Halloween has begun and homeowners are stepping up their game to show who in the neighborhood has the best Halloween decorations.

All Hallows Eve is approaching and people are getting some last-minute preparations before the night of terrors.

Christmas is typical when you see neighborhoods lit up with lights and decorations but some people take Halloween much more seriously.

“It’s different. Everyone does Christmas. Everybody has Christmas lights. You usually see pumpkins and stuff but people want a show. That’s more entertaining for me,” said Davis, Halloween decorator.

These hardcore Halloween homeowners start building and buying a couple of weeks in advance to make sure everything is ready.

A lot of the decorations are accumulated over the years with the cost really adding up — but to some, it’s worth it.

“A couple grand, I don’t know. It’s for entertainment. I don’t pay attention to the price. You’ll make more money tomorrow,” said Davis.

It’s something Davis said is fun for him and his family.

“You know, the kids..bring them over for candy and that’s the fun part of it. You have to let them have a little bit of fun and it’s too cold to do it during Christmas so you might as well do it during Halloween,” said Davis.

Another home on the NW side of town is no stranger to going all out for the holidays.

“We do a lot of projectors. We have seven of them going so that’s one of my favorite parts. We have an outdoor speaker to go along with it but probably the first ones we did were the spiders. The big spider up there is probably the best,” said Brenda Feist, Halloween decorator.

The Feist family has been transforming their yard for the last six years.

“I’m not sure what really started it but all of a sudden I said to my husband one day, ‘Let’s try building this.’ We started building and it just kept going,” said Feist.

The house has become quite the attraction for the last couple of years in Minot, especially around the holidays.

“We hear a lot that they do like to come and see this and they’re sad that this is the last year..but they do come a lot and we let them come in the yard and interact with the stuff,” said Feist.

The amount of hard work and dedication that went into this haunted yard has turned into an annual event for many families to enjoy.

Feist and her husband will be moving which makes this final year a bit more special.

