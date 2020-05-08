Minot family displaced after trailer fire

A Minot family is displaced after a trailer fire early Friday afternoon.

The Minot Rural Fire Department and Burlington Fire Department responded around noon on Friday.

The Minot Rural assistant fire chief says 75 percent of the trailer is considered damaged, by a combination of the flames, smoke and heat.

The fire was contained within the first 15 minutes, and crews spent an hour making sure nothing was smoldering.

There were no injuries or deaths, however, the family dog sadly did not get out in time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.