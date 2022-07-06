MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, a nonprofit organization held a summer activity for kids to stay off their electronics.

The Minot Family YMCA had its third Summer Unplugged event and the theme was an imagination station where kids could create and build things as well as do sensory activities.

The goal is to give kids a chance to unplug from electronics this summer.

The Director of Program Services says she’s happy to offer the summer events with the sponsorship of Hess and the help of Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

“With the help of Hess, it is insane. We love being able to do that for the community, be able to offer something that’s free, that people don’t have to pay for. They can get into the community, meet other kids, and just work their little brains,” said tia Huber, the director of program services.

The final summer unplugged event will be on July 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The theme is Wet, Wild, and Wacky and will consist of all things water, including an inflatable water bounce house.