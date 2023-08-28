MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Technology has been a tool people are using in their everyday lives and one gym is adapting to the change.

Minot Family YMCA is starting a new program called YMCA 360.

Whether you’re home or on the road, you can take the Y with you, along with your favorite classes and instructors.

The Y started the classes to make sure members have the resources that they need to take care of themselves.

“All of our members will be able to access a digital platform here at the Y through in-studio and our cycling studios as well as our group exercise studios but then also online and at home,” said Tia Huber, the mission advancement director of Minot Family YMCA.

You can learn more about YMCA 360 here.