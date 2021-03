Strong winds and dry conditions caused a grass fire in Minot to rapidly spread on Monday night.

According to the Minot Fire Department, a grass fire, caused by sparking power lines, began in the area of 1131 1st St NW around 9 p.m., burning toward several homes.

The fire near the homes was extinguished first, and the rest of the fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.