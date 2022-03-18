Don’t be alarmed if you see the Minot Fire Department at the Class B Boys Tournament this weekend.

The Northwest Regional Response team is practicing and training using hazmat meters for operations involving large crowds.

The meters check air quality and test for various gases including oxygen, carbon monoxide and other explosive gases.

The 8 meters are split among the three levels of the MSU Dome.

“For example, let’s say we have low oxygen levels on the courtside, then we’ll get a notification up there,” said Senior Firefighter Alex Coleman. “We’ll come down here with our handheld meter. We’ll double-check and confirm it and if there is, we will do the necessary steps and see how we can alleviate that issue.”

Coleman says he hopes the team will be able to do these trainings more often.