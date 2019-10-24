Minot Fire Department captain wins award

MINOT — After years of being understaffed, the Minot Fire Department has brought on new recruits, and now one of their own has a new award to celebrate.

Captain Austin Burns was named instructor of the year by the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association.

He said his name may be on the award, but this is a win for the department as well.

“The changes that we overcame, and the difficulties that we’ve been through the last couple of years. We adapt to it and we still do our job professionally every day. But it’s a really cool atmosphere, it’s the camaraderie and the culture that we have in the Minot Fire Department that really helps us succeed in anything we do,” said Burns, fire captain at the Minot Fire Department.

Captain Burns was nominated by the administration staff at the department, which he said makes it even more special.

